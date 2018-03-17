San Francisco firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze

#031718WF2 UPDAT 3RD ALARM 650 BLOCK OF UNION EVACUATED NO INJURIES pic.twitter.com/ties35ZwYe — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 18, 2018

Building fire in North Beach, San Francisco pic.twitter.com/YqOmFqNqaM — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) March 18, 2018

Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a 4-alarm fire in the city's North Beach neighborhood tonight.The fire was reported at 659 Union Street and flames and smoke could be seen from across San Francisco.No further details were immediately available.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this breaking story.