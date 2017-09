<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2433913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A San Francisco sheriff's deputy has been fired from his job after his gun was stolen from a parked rental car in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood. Now, San Francisco lawmakers are taking aim at the epidemic of car break-ins. (KGO-TV)