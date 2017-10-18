San Francisco officer transported to hospital after being hit by car -- WATCH LIVE

  • BREAKING NEWS SKYMAP7 is over the scene where San Francisco officer was hit by a car--- WATCH LIVE
This is an image of the scene where a police officer was hit by a car in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. (Photo by ABC7 News Reporter Vic Lee )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Emergency crews responded after a San Francisco police officer was hit by a vehicle on Turk Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue this afternoon.

A source tells ABC7 News that the police officer was on a bicycle when the incident occurred.

The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the condition of the officer is unknown at this time.


Police are currently searching for the suspect, who they believed ditched the car and took off.

