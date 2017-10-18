San Francisco officer transported to hospital after being hit by car

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Emergency crews responded after a San Francisco police officer was hit by a vehicle on Turk Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue this afternoon.
A source tells ABC7 News that the police officer was on a bicycle when the incident occurred.
The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital.
Officials said the condition of the officer is unknown at this time.
SFPD Officer being transported by ambulance to hospital. Don't know condition. pic.twitter.com/DHGsGyo5IU— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 18, 2017
Police are currently searching for the suspect, who they believed ditched the car and took off.
A shelter in place was ordered at 1:30 p.m. but after searching Buena Vista Park they lifted the order.
The suspect is still on the run.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.