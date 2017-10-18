San Francisco officer transported to hospital after being hit by car

SFPD Officer being transported by ambulance to hospital. Don't know condition. pic.twitter.com/DHGsGyo5IU — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 18, 2017

Emergency crews responded after a San Francisco police officer was hit by a vehicle on Turk Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue this afternoon.A source tells ABC7 News that the police officer was on a bicycle when the incident occurred.The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital.Officials said the condition of the officer is unknown at this time.Police are currently searching for the suspect, who they believed ditched the car and took off.A shelter in place was ordered at 1:30 p.m. but after searching Buena Vista Park they lifted the order.The suspect is still on the run.