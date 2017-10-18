  • BREAKING NEWS San Francisco officer transported to hospital after being hit by car
San Francisco officer transported to hospital after being hit by car

Emergency crews responded after a San Francisco police officer was hit by a vehicle on Turk Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue this afternoon. (Photo by ABC7 News Reporter Vic Lee )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Emergency crews responded after a San Francisco police officer was hit by a vehicle on Turk Street between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue this afternoon.

A source tells ABC7 News that the police officer was on a bicycle when the incident occurred.

The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the condition of the officer is unknown at this time.


Police are currently searching for the suspect, who they believed ditched the car and took off.

A shelter in place was ordered at 1:30 p.m. but after searching Buena Vista Park they lifted the order.

The suspect is still on the run.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
