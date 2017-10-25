San Jose police, with the help of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, have arrested three Southern California men in connection with a homicide that happened on September 28 in an upscale apartment complex in North San Jose.The investigation into the shooting death of San Gabriel resident Xingjian Li revealed a violent crime spree that spanned three Bay Area cities.Investigators say the suspects are also responsible for sexual assaults and robberies in Milpitas, Fremont and South San Francisco between September 27 and 28.All four locations have been linked to working brothels.Police are still looking for two more suspects and say they have photos and surveillance video of the men, but they do not know who they are or where they live.Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying them. They're also asking anyone else who may have been victimized by the men to come forward.Many people who live in Elan Village in San Jose, where the homicide took place, told AB7 News they were aware of a brothel operating in the apartment complex.San Jose police say anyone who suspects there's a brothel in their neighborhood should call police. A spokesperson said people should watch for anything suspicious or unusual men coming and going at all hours.