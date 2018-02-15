San Jose middle school coach arrested for child molestation, porn

San Jose PD arrested a teacher for Annoying a Child and Possession Of Child Pornography https://t.co/GD8LesoFGg #SJPD — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) February 16, 2018

Willow Glen Middle School PE teacher and track and field coach, Clifford Pappadakis, turned himself into San Jose Police Wednesday.He's charged with seven counts of annoying and molesting a child and one count of possessing child pornography.An investigation into the coach began in September of 2017 when parents saw Pappadakis taking pictures of female students and became suspicious.Parents alerted school staff who alerted police.Pappadakis was put on administrative leave and the investigation led police to his home. He was formally dismissed from the school on December 31, 2017.Several electronic devices were seized and forensically examined. Forensic investigators say they located numerous inappropriate images in Pappadakis' possession.