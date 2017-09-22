San Jose police investigate stabbing near Costco on S. 10th Street

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police are investigating a stabbing and possible shooting that left three men injured on South 10th Street near a Costco Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2000 block of S. 10th Street at 11:46 a.m. Then, they received another call of firearms being discharged in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, police said officers found three men suffering from stab and/or gunshots wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information is available at this time.
