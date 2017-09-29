San Jose police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting at an apartment that left one person dead Thursday.Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 8:40 p.m. to an apartment in the 300 block of Elan Village Lane on a report a person had been shot.Officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.Police have not released the identity of the victim.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.