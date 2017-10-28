Fire bell rung 42 times at remembrance ceremony for lives lost in wildfire. #SonomaStrong pic.twitter.com/5PJndZLdrg — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) October 28, 2017

Hundreds attended a day of remembrance at Santa Rosa Jr College Saturday to honor victims of the North Bay fires."The night of October 8, we were all tested, community, firefighters and law enforcement," said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner.A fire bell was rung 42 times for every life lost in the devastating wildfires, and an additional time for those still missing.Santa Rosa Bridge Church pastor Billy Andre lost his home in the fire, his family got out safety. Sadly, one of the few items he was able to grab was a photo album."When I opened it later, I realized it was empty. I thought we had all the time in the world to fill the album with pictures, it's now become a symbol of our new lives and rebuilding," said pastor Andre.Many came to the ceremony to thank first responders, many who risked their own lives getting residents to safety."Without them, our city would be gone," said resident Angelic Firtz.First responders got several standing ovations from the crowd during the ceremony.