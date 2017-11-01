NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa's Luther Burbank Center for the Arts miraculously survives North Bay fires

A sign welcoming patrons back to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts appears outside the facility in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
In Santa Rosa, recovering from the transition that happened in an orange flash will take years. So much change, and in the midst of that, so much reassurance that constants like the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will still be here.

RELATED: Healdsburg boutique gives away stock for free to fire victims

"It seems like yesterday, but also a year ago," said CEO and President of the center Rick Nowlan, showing off the main auditorium which survived the fires.

An east wing filled with classrooms and a smaller auditorium did not. The roof collapsed. Fire turned beams into metal immitaions of pretzles.

"This is the path that the Tubbs Fire took to Coffey Park and we should not be standing," said Operations Director Marc Hagenlocher.

Just a few hundred yards away, the fire turned dream homes to ruin as the blaze approached.

Don Morrison and Betsy Boes, who were still working, couldn't imagine any outcome other than doom.

RELATED: Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable photos recovered from ashe of fires

"It was like snow, but there were big, orange balls of flame coming down," Boes said.

Don still hasn't returned to his evacuated apartment. The fire has affected everyone in and around the area.

"You just have to come to terms with it and deal with it," Boes added.

Seven employees lost homes. Among them was Vanessa Petersen, an event aid who worked on cleanup Wednesdsay. She describes being at the center as salvation.

"If this place had closed, I would be worse off because I would have to look for another job," Petersen told ABC7 News.

Instead of closing, they'll be reopening Monday.

Keep scrolling for photos from Wayne Freedman on Twitter.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
disaster reliefNorth Bay Firesshoppinghomecommunityfeel gooddeadly firevictimsHealdsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
California wildfire insurance claims top $3.3 billion
Artists raise funds for North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD taser decision to be made Friday, officials support it
Affordable housing takes center stage as Silicon Valley leaders gather to chart future
Police identify suspect arrested for Discovery Bay murder
Officer in critical condition after shootout in SF's Castro District
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
At least 1 hurt in San Francisco Tenderloin shooting
SFPD admits to lying to defendant in Steinle case for confession
First big snow storm on its way to the Sierra
Show More
Utah nurse who was handcuffed, dragged in video settles
Victims identified from New York City bike path rampage
Truck attack suspect faces terrorism aid charge
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing SoCal boy played in court
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers celebrate Halloween 2017!
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
More Photos