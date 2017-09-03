SCIENCE

Hurricane Harvey's trail of carnage visible even from space

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA imagery shows a waterlogged southeast Texas visible even from space. (NASA Earth Observatory)

HOUSTON, Texas --
As if we needed one more way to truly appreciate the scale of Hurricane Harvey, new NASA satellite imagery offers a sobering dose of perspective: the storm's lingering trail of carnage is visible even from space.

This past Thursday, the space agency's Terra satellite snapped a jarring photo of southeast Texas showing how wildly swollen the Colorado, Lavaca and Brazos Rivers are.

Just 11 days before, the bodies of water were nearly invisible from space. As rain dumped by Harvey continues to drain toward the Gulf, however, the three larger rivers and several of their smaller tributaries have become mammoth features in the region's landscape.

More evidence of Harvey's presence lies where the rivers meet the Gulf. Large, brown plumes of sediment carried across the region by the raging floodwaters can be seen dissipating into the Gulf. Galveston Bay is nearly entirely brown from sediment in the satellite imagery.

Environmentalists have raised concerns that the high volume of water moving across the state could be carrying toxic chemicals from the area's highly polluted Superfund sites into the Gulf. The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement Saturday that it is working with local agencies to assess the condition of the Superfund sites and take appropriate action.

Related Topics:
sciencenasasatellitesspacehurricane harvey
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Solar Eclipse: ABC News live coverage
Man describes eye damage he got watching eclipse
Sea turtles lay 15 million eggs on Mexican beach
UC Berkeley, Google team up for solar eclipse
More Science
Top Stories
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
North Korea says it tested hydrogen bomb; Trump denounces its 'hostile' behavior
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
14 treated for heat-related issues at Pleasanton event
Bay Area records smashed as heat wave drags on
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
South Korean military says North has conducted sixth nuclear test
Show More
La Tuna Fire grows to 5,000 acres, 10 percent containment
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Sunday
Mariners rally from 4-run deficit, beat Athletics 7-6
Bowers leads California past UNC 35-30 in Wilcox's debut
Hundley homers in 10th as Giants top Cards 2-1
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
14 treated for heat-related issues at Pleasanton event
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
Young SF Giants fan doesn't let disability slow him down
More Video