SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A group of first-graders from The New School of San Francisco found a way to use solar energy to help a homeless man who they encounter every day on their way to school.
Their idea was born out of their relationship with Carlos. These remarkable kids because so concerned about his comfort and health and that of others that they decided to find ways to help through the science of solar energy.
With the guidance of their teacher, Kristin Smith, they formed the "Solar Squad."
