Convicted killer Scott Peterson's new mugshot released by San Quentin

A new mugshot dated May 11, 2018 was released by San Quentin Prison. (Photo by San Quentin State Prison)

by Kate G Eby
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) --
An updated photograph of convicted killer Scott Peterson has been released by San Quentin State Prison. It's standard for the California Department of Corrections to re-photograph inmates every few years. This picture is dated May 11, 2018.

Scott Peterson remains on Death Row for killing his wife Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor.

VIDEO: How the Laci Peterson Case Unfolded
This Christmas Eve it will be 15 years since Laci Peterson, who was 8 months pregnant, went missing from her Modesto home.



Laci disappeared from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002 while 8 months pregnant.

Her remains washed ashore near Berkeley in April of 2003.

Scott Peterson was convicted by a Redwood City jury in 2004 and in 2005 was sentenced to death.
