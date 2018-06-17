Scuba diver loses consciousness, dies at Sonoma County's Salt Point State Park

(Shutterstock)

JENNER, Calif. --
A scuba diver was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after something caused him to lose consciousness as he was diving in a cove at Salt Point State Park, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said.

First responders were dispatched at 2:27 p.m. to Gerstle Cove South where they learned that a 51-year-old diver had been diving about 200 feet from shore when something happened that no one observed apparently.

Sheriff's officials said the diver's buddy swam to help him and found him unconscious, unresponsive, partially submerged with his face under water.

A rescue attempt by the friend was unsuccessful and the man sank out of sight in about 30 to 50 feet of water.

At about 3:30 p.m. a rescue diver found the submerged man and brought him to the surface with the help of rescue swimmers.

Sheriff's officials said a helicopter lifted the man's body from the open water to shore where he was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m.

The man's name won't be released until his family is told.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuecoast guardrescuedead bodysonoma countyJenner
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News