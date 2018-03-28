Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in Northern California crash

An SUV is seen on the Northern California coast after a deadly crash on Monday, March 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

WESTPORT, Calif. (KGO) --
A search is on for three missing children after five people were killed Monday in a crash on the California coast.

The California Highway Patrol identified the adult victims Wednesday as Jennifer Hart and Sarah Hart, both 39. The agency says their SUV was driving Monday on the Pacific Coast Highway when it pulled into a dirt turnout and continued driving off the cliff.

Jennifer and Sarah were a married couple who had previously resided in West Linn Oregon. It was later learned they had 6 adopted children. Three children were confirmed to have died in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol, and the United States Coast Guard out of Fort Bragg initiated a second search after learning that three other children were missing following the crash.

Fifteen-year-old Devonte Hart, 16-year-old Hannah Hart, and 12-year-old Sierra Hart are still missing.

Devonte drew wide media attention after being photographed hugging a Portland Oregon Police Sergeant during a demonstration over the unrest in Ferguson Missouri.

RELATED: Story behind hug between officer, boy during Ferguson protest

Devonte Hart is seen hugging a Portland, Oregon Police Sergeant in this undated image.



Child welfare officials in Washington state had recently visited the home of two women who died along with three children in that crash according to officials.

Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Brent Waddell told The Associated Press that the family lived in Woodland, Washington, and recently had a visit from Child Protective Services.

He says the sheriff's office later entered the house and found no obvious signs of trouble or violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashtraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentcrashmissing childrenCHPsearch and rescuesearchWestport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Story behind hug between officer, boy during Ferguson protest
Top Stories
1 killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash in city's Dogpatch
Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
'Fairly well-developed fetus' found along Berkeley shoreline
California man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Police investigate hit-and-run in San Francisco
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Show More
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
BART police report surge in arrests for 2017
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos