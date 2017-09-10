Forty-four year old Anthony Torres, also known as "Bubbles," was well known in the transgender community and beyond as an activist, artist and DJ, who would often play music in the tenderloin."He would come out with his turntable and sound system," said San Francisco resident John Silverman. "He would always wear drag. I would never talk to him, but I loved him he was great. He brought a lot of energy to the neighborhood. This is an exciting block so he brought the excitement, but this is terrible."San Francisco police say Torres was shot at 2:50 a.m. Saturday. They haven't identified a suspect, but members of the community say the shooter emerged from the New Century strip club, walked across the street where Torres was playing music, then began arguing with him before opening fire.San Francisco police say at this point, it doesn't appear to be a hate crime.But, those who knew and loved Torres are urging investigators to leave no stone unturned."People are just upset that Bubbles, who was somebody who was loved for his activism, for his art, and for how giving of a person he was would be targeted in a fashion of this and gunned down in these streets in the Tenderloin, which is a neighborhood that's supposed to be accepting and supportive of transgender individuals," Torres's friend and lawyer Jim Reilly said.The community planned to gather at the scene of the shooting to honor Torres in a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Sunday.