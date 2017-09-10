CRIME

San Francisco man known as 'Bubbles' in transgender community killed in shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Forty-four year old Anthony Torres, also known as "Bubbles," was well known in the transgender community and beyond as an activist, artist and DJ, who would often play music in the tenderloin. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Forty-four year old Anthony Torres, also known as "Bubbles," was well known in the transgender community and beyond as an activist, artist and DJ, who would often play music in the tenderloin.

"He would come out with his turntable and sound system," said San Francisco resident John Silverman. "He would always wear drag. I would never talk to him, but I loved him he was great. He brought a lot of energy to the neighborhood. This is an exciting block so he brought the excitement, but this is terrible."

San Francisco police say Torres was shot at 2:50 a.m. Saturday. They haven't identified a suspect, but members of the community say the shooter emerged from the New Century strip club, walked across the street where Torres was playing music, then began arguing with him before opening fire.

San Francisco police say at this point, it doesn't appear to be a hate crime.

But, those who knew and loved Torres are urging investigators to leave no stone unturned.

"People are just upset that Bubbles, who was somebody who was loved for his activism, for his art, and for how giving of a person he was would be targeted in a fashion of this and gunned down in these streets in the Tenderloin, which is a neighborhood that's supposed to be accepting and supportive of transgender individuals," Torres's friend and lawyer Jim Reilly said.

The community planned to gather at the scene of the shooting to honor Torres in a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimetransgenderlive musicentertainmentlgbtlgbtqcommunityshootingdeadly shootingSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CRIME
BART police make 2 separate arrests on East Bay lines
Wisconsin police: 9-year-old girl held in padlocked dog kennel
Oakland fire captain charged with child porn possession
Stolen mail found at Concord Hampton Inn being returned
More crime
Top Stories
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2 storm, as it approaches Naples
VIDEO: Ft. Myers resident tells ABC7 News he should have evacuated
9 looting suspects arrested in Ft. Lauderdale
San Francisco fire battalion chief dies in line of duty
Keuchel loses control, AL West-leading Astros swept by A's
Newton throws 2 TDs to lead Panthers past 49ers 23-3
Show More
Day after hitting for cycle, Abreu 2 HRs, Chisox top Giants
Carr, Raiders edge out Titans yet again 26-13
Tampa waters get sucked backward ahead of Irma
Death toll rises to 90 in Mexico's historic earthquake
PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
More News
Top Video
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
Tampa waters get sucked backward ahead of Irma
Irma forces thousands of flights to be canceled
More Video