SF neighbors duct taped, held at gunpoint during early morning robbery

San Francisco police say a home invasion in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood, on the southern edge of Laurel Heights and Pacific Heights, was very unusual.Officers on patrol in the neighborhood Tuesday night said this type of crime just doesn't happen in this area. The robbery took place on Baker Street between Turk Street and Terra Vista Avenue in the Anza Vista neighborhood.ABC7 spoke to the first victim who was attacked. He does not want to be identified, because he's afraid he might be targeted again, but he did explain what happened to him and his neighbor Tuesday morning."I walked in, gate was open, thought it was strange. Light didn't go on, thought that was strange," said the victim who came home from work at 2 a.m. Tuesday.It was pitch black without the light on, but he owns the small apartment building, so he tried to fix the lock. That's when he says two masked men attacked him in the stairwell. "They put me face down, duct taped my hands, duct taped my mouth closed, put a gun to the back of my head and then marched me upstairs and said, 'we're going to go through your apartment' and then they ransacked my house."Ten minutes into the robbery, the victim says the gummen heard his tenant and neighbor come home. "They ran down and grabbed her at the gate and then dragged her up into my apartment and duct taped her feet, her hands and her mouth." He says the robbers pointed a gun at her head and said, "tell us where any valuables are in the house or we're going to shoot her."The robbers stole the homeowner's wallet, car keys, phone and watches before taking off down the street. Police scanner traffic from Tuesday morning indicates the robbers were last seen running on Anzavista Avenue towards Fortuna Avenue."We believe that this gentleman was targeted," said San Francisco police Officer Joseph Tomlinson, who says SFPD is investigating and that it's very lucky the victims were not seriously hurt or killed. "Just try to be aware of your surroundings. This gentleman, this victim, he turned his back briefly and he was attacked, so these guys look for any opportunity they can to take advantage."The victim says after the robbers left, he was able to get out of his duct tape and help his neighbor who then called 911. He and the police are hoping there are more witnesses and surveillance video that can help track down the suspects.