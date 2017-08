A San Francisco police officer helped save the life of a man watching a basketball event starring Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at Kezar Pavilion on Tuesday night, police said.Officer Robert Fung was working at Curry's SC30 Select HS Showcase at Kezar around 6 p.m. when he saw a 66-year-old man in the audience suffering from a medical emergency, police said.Fung called the fire department for help and began performing CPR on the man, who had lost consciousness and stopped breathing.Medics arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition."The SFPD is proud of Officer Fung and thanks him for taking immediate action during a medical emergency," the department said in a statement on Facebook this morning.