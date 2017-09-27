SFFD contains three brush fires at McLaren Park

#012717WF1 UPDATE 3 seperate Fires 90% Contained at this no injury no displaced no warnings issued Investigators on scene pic.twitter.com/e5tLDEol39 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 27, 2017

The San Francisco Fire department responded to three brush fires at McLaren Park Wednesday.The fires broke out near several homes at 12 p.m. and were all contained a short time later. It is not clear how the fire began.No one was injured or displaced by the fire.