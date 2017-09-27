SFFD contains three brush fires at McLaren Park

The San Francisco Fire department is currently working to contain brush fire at McLaren Park. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Fire department responded to three brush fires at McLaren Park Wednesday.

The fires broke out near several homes at 12 p.m. and were all contained a short time later. It is not clear how the fire began.


No one was injured or displaced by the fire.


Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
