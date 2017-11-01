SFPD Officer in critical but stable condition after shootout in Castro District

San Francisco police are investigating a shootout between an officer and a suspect in the city's Castro neighborhood overnight. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Police say an officer is in critical but stable condition following a shootout in the Castro just after midnight Wednesday.

More than 40 evidence markers lined Diamond Street in the Castro after the shootout. Neighbors say just hours before young children were out for Halloween.

"Last night six o'clock there were three and four-year-olds trick or treating in costume, surprising," said witness Doug Rayner.

Police say just after midnight someone flagged down uniformed officers assigned to the Castro neighborhood foot beat for the holiday.

That person told them about a suspicious vehicle near 18th and Diamond Streets.

"The suspicious vehicle officers were investigating a grey Chrysler Sedan was reported stolen," said SFPD Spokesperson Officer Grace Gatpandan.

SFPD says when officers approached the vehicle to investigate, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one officer.

"I thought it was M80s or something going off it was just bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, it was really, really loud," said witness Mike Poma.

Another witness shared cellphone video of what he estimates to be half the gunshots he actually heard.

"It's incredible how quickly things can escalate," said that witness, Jason, who asked to be identified by his first name only.

The 41-year-old officer shot is in critical but stable condition following surgery. SFPD says he's been with the department nine years and works in the Crime Scene Investigation Unit. The suspect is in life threatening condition.

"A firearm believed to be the suspect's was recovered at the scene," Gatpandan said.

Police say they are also investigating a possible connection to another crime.

"A carjacking theft of a taxicab occurred shortly after the shooting and is being investigated to determine whether or not it is related to the actual shooting," said Gatpandan.

Market Street to 19th Street, and Castro Street to Eureka Street were shut down for more than 12 hours after the shooting while police investigated.
