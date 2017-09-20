San Francisco police release surveillance footage after Oakland teacher killed in shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police released surveillance footage after an Oakland teacher was killed in a shooting over the weekend. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco police released surveillance video on Wednesday of three people in connection with the June 18 shooting death of a 31-year-old Oakland PE teacher.

Carlo Tateo was killed at 2 a.m. outside a nightclub near 11th and Folsom in San Francisco. Police say he was with a group of people when two men began harassing a woman in the group. Tateo was shot after he asked the men to move on.


SFPD Commander of Investigations Greg McEachern called it "a senseless homicide." He identified three persons of interest in the case, two black men and one black woman, and released video of them hanging out near 11th and Folsom for at least an hour before the killing.

The victim's mom, Sonja Tateo, is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I just want the public to know that we need your help," she said.

RELATED: Students, staff remember Oakland teacher killed in shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to care for his 2-year-old daughter. Click here if you'd like to help.

Eric Thomas will have the latest on this developing story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingteachermemorialsurveillancesurveillance videocrimefatal shootinghomicideSFPDSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Students, staff remember Oakland teacher killed in shooting
Top Stories
CHP reopen two lanes after acetone leak on WB 580
Father, kids survive after being struck by lightning at Sequoia National Park
6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, USGS says
S. Bay community devastated by Mexico earthquake destruction
San Jose residents asked for input on land development
AT&T offering free calls, texts to Mexico after quake
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
Show More
Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash
How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake
Castro Valley school vehicle vandalized with swastikas
Home device maker Nest Labs expanding products lineup
SFO travelers describe earthquake in Mexico
More News
Top Video
AT&T offering free calls, texts to Mexico after quake
Father, kids survive after being struck by lightning at Sequoia National Park
Young players kneel before football game
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
More Video