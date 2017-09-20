OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --San Francisco police released surveillance video on Wednesday of three people in connection with the June 18 shooting death of a 31-year-old Oakland PE teacher.
Carlo Tateo was killed at 2 a.m. outside a nightclub near 11th and Folsom in San Francisco. Police say he was with a group of people when two men began harassing a woman in the group. Tateo was shot after he asked the men to move on.
San Francisco police along with family of murder victim Carlo Tateo asking for help in identifying suspects.
SFPD Commander of Investigations Greg McEachern called it "a senseless homicide." He identified three persons of interest in the case, two black men and one black woman, and released video of them hanging out near 11th and Folsom for at least an hour before the killing.
The victim's mom, Sonja Tateo, is asking anyone with information to come forward.
"I just want the public to know that we need your help," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to care for his 2-year-old daughter. Click here if you'd like to help.
