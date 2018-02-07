San Francisco police reopening streets after search for barricaded suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police in San Francisco are reopening streets Wednesday evening after an incident involving a domestic violence suspect barricaded inside a home was resolved.

The shelter-in-place order was issued on Capistrano Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue.

No further details were immediately available.

