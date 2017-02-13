7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side's buyers guide to diamond shopping for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has a buyers guide to diamond shopping just in time for Valentine's Day

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When most people shop for diamonds they're shopping for the four C's: cut, color, clarity, and carat.

The Bay Area Consumers checkbook staff went undercover shopping for diamonds. They were looking at prices, quality, and very specific stones.

"Our undercover shoppers shopped around for two different types of diamonds at many stores and chains. We found huge prices differences. We are talking about one single stone costing from $10,000 to $17,000 or $18,000," said Kevin Brasler, from Bay Area Consumers Checkbook.

Adi Simayof, runs Simayof Diamond Cutters just off of San Francisco's Union Square, his store faired very well among those secret shoppers.

Simayof's prices beat most of the competition. "Most people are last minute shoppers they come on the last two or three days," said Simayof.

He says shoppers know what they are looking for and says focusing in on cut is a good idea.

"In the past, they were looking for size. Right now they are looking more for quality. So they are looking into the color, the clarity, and the cut. So the cut is the most important component in a diamond for them," said Simayof.

"You want to stick with diamonds that have excellent cuts that are certified and worry a lot less about color grade and or clarity or things like that because you can't see them with your naked eye, but they are going to cost you thousands of dollars," said Brasler.

Bottom line, very few jewelers will ever be inspecting your diamonds, so focus on what you can see.

Click here for more on the Consumer Checkbook undercover shopper report.
Related Topics:
shoppingvalentine's dayholiday shoppinggift ideaslast minute giftsjewelryconsumer watchconsumer concernsconsumer reportsundercover7 On Your SideSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pacific Orchid and Garden Expo, Antique show tickets
Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pacific Orchid and Garden Expo, Antique show tickets
7 On Your Side: Comparing online shopping prices on different devices
Ikea to sell rugs made by Syrian refugees in 2019
Outsmart high ticket prices with Bay Area Consumer's Checkbook
More Shopping
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Oroville Dam running on temporary licenses; license expired in 2007
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
One dead after being struck by Caltrain, trains stopped in both directions
Show More
Man fatally shot while driving wife and two children
Close up look at Oroville Dam damage
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
Critical repairs being made to Bay Area water supply tunnel
Spectators discouraged near Hwy 35 washout in Los Gatos
More News
Top Video
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
More Video