Build-A-Bear brings back 'pay your age' promo for birthdays

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities." (KTRK)

Following Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle, the company announced they are bringing back the deal as a part of their bonus club.

Build-A-Bear's new promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.

Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.

The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's failed "pay your age" sale which was shut down after massive lives formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.
