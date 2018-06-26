7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Reports looks for the best electric mowers

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're in the market for a new mower, you don't necessarily have to consider a gas mower. Today's electric mowers have some extra "vrrooom," thanks to advances in lithium battery technology. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you're in the market for a new mower, you don't necessarily have to consider a gas mower. Today's electric mowers have some extra "vrrooom," thanks to advances in lithium battery technology. In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney says some of them even give gas models a run for their money, and they have some suggestions about which are worth checking out.

A simple push of a button and you're ready to go. Easy startup is just one of the reasons to consider an electric mower. "Electrics are relatively maintenance-free, obviously they don't have a gasoline engine so they're much easier to start, and they're much quieter," said Frank Spinelli, Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports tests electric mowers to see how well they mulch, bag, and discharge your grass clippings. They also test how well they handle. "Between a gas and an electric mower, you're gonna notice that electrics are much easier to push," said Spinelli. "They're lighter and they're easier to maneuver," he said.

They even fold up for easy storage. But Consumer Reports says some are less effective at mowing than others.

Although the lightweight of this Kobalt mower makes it easy to push, pull and turn, it has some limitations. Consumer Reports tests found it's subpar at mulching, leaving clumps in its path. Clumps can cause the grass beneath to brown, so you may need to rake them.

The Kobalt does not have a side discharge.

The Black & Decker does a good job side discharging, and in mulching mode, leaving teeny bits behind to replace the nutrients in your lawn.

But it really shines at bagging, collecting up to 25 pounds of clippings in a roomy bag.

The Husqvarna also does a terrific job bagging. Another plus? The 40 volt lithium battery can power other tools in the Husqvarna line - like a leaf blower, string trimmer, and chainsaw.

When it's time to clean up, one thing electric mowers do not have is a washout port for the clippings that get stuck to the underside. They are light enough to flip on their side and clean out manually, but to prevent accidental starting, you should remove the batteries first.

Consumer Reports says these battery-powered mowers are best for small suburban lots, that is, lawns under a third of an acre. The battery typically runs for about a half hour, depending on the height and density of your grass.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumer reportsconsumerconsumer concernslawnmowerelectricgadgets7 On Your SideapplianceshomegardeningSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Bay Area family says rat infestation ruined items in storage unit
Financial advisor offers tips on personal finances, savings
Consumer Catch-up: trade war impact on startups, Toys R Us closing this week
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Avon Beauty Center
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Summer Solstice 2018: Freebies, deals and activities
More Shopping
Top Stories
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Show More
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More News