Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real

The doughnut shop has partnered with Saucony to create special edition running shoes.
The Kinarvara 9 shoes have Dunkin' Donuts' colors as well as sprinkles.
VIDEO: Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee
"Our limited edition collaboration with Dunkin', celebrating the symbiotic relationship between coffee, running and donuts," the Saucony website says.
We donut think you're ready for this jelly. Meet the Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 🍩— Saucony (@saucony) March 27, 2018
Check out our stories for a closer look at the sweetest kicks you never knew you needed. Preorder today at https://t.co/abknGvnezd.#WelcomeToBoston #RunYourWorld @DunkinBoston pic.twitter.com/HDSYgxdzYo
The sneakers are a salute to the Boston Marathon, as both companies are from Massachusetts.
They run for $110 and only 2,000 pairs will be made.
Boston can now run on Dunkin' -- literally! The new @Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 has crossed the finish line! Learn more and pre-order your pair at https://t.co/4wnPsCeP1M while supplies last. 🏃♀️☕🏃♂️🍩 pic.twitter.com/yPLXGi5htn— DunkinBoston (@DunkinBoston) March 27, 2018
They are available for pre-order on Saucony.com, but supplies are running out fast.
Click here for more stories and videos about Dunkin' Donuts.