Giants fan gets refund for gear he bought, but never got
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco man who bought some Giants fan gear online never got his order despite paying for it in advance.

Douglas McCann describes himself as part of a long lineage of Giants fans. He even has pictures of his children at the ballpark when the team played at Candlestick. "I'm very fanatical. My kids are Giants fans, my grandkids, so there's five generations of Giants fans," McCann said.

Douglas was shopping around Opening Day last season when he found a pair of Converse sneakers featuring the Giants logo. "I thought those were really neat, so I wanted to order them," he said.

The new sneakers were supposed to be delivered within eight weeks, but when August rolled around and McCann realized he hadn't received them, he decided to make a few phone calls. Unfortunately for McCann, he only got busy signals.

In September as the season approached a disappointing end, McCann still hadn't received his shoes.

7 on Your Side contacted Pretty Girl Tutus, the retail site where he bought the shoes. "We have not refused a refund or anything like that, and didn't realize they hadn't been shipped until we were contacted by you, which is a bit strange," a representative told us.

McCann ended up getting a full refund. "They tracked my order, and realized that it had failed to ship," McCann said.

