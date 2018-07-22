Six arrested in Oakland after police chase, shelter-in-place warning

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Six people were taken into custody Sunday night outside of an Oakland home approximately an hour after a police pursuit ended there, police reported on social media.

The suspects ran into a residence at 34th Avenue and Farnam Street, about three blocks from the BART Fruitvale station, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Police asked residents in that neighborhood to stay inside their houses, and for drivers and pedestrians to avoid the immediate area.

Police said about 9:20 p.m. that six people had been detained after coming out of the home peacefully, and lifted their shelter-in-place warning.

Information about why police had pursued these suspects in the first place was not immediately available.
