Scene where man shot by SJPD officer Fri at White & Penitencia Crk. PD says he had felony warrant & known to be armed. Chief speaking at 12 pic.twitter.com/R7dnqf4VVT — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 18, 2017

SJPD Chief says suspect shot by officer ignored commands & reached down. He was armed with a knife, but no gun was found in his car. pic.twitter.com/37QHUeXq3G — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 18, 2017

Scene where man shot by SJPD officer Fri at White & Penitencia Crk. PD says he had felony warrant & known to be armed. Chief speaking at 12 pic.twitter.com/R7dnqf4VVT — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 18, 2017

The San Jose police chief released more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday.Police say Officer Mike Pina shot and killed a suspected gang member who was being sought for armed robbery. As of Monday morning, he's on paid administrative leave.At 7:04 p.m. on Friday, police were near the intersection of Penitencia Creek and North White roads trying to stop the suspect.Police identified the 33-year-old man as Jacob Dominguez. Police said Dominguez knew officers were looking for him. He had eluded them earlier in the day by driving erratically and dangerously on city streets and the highway.Officers from the Police Department's covert response unit stopped Dominguez and he became uncooperative.Shots were fired and the suspect was struck at least one time. He died at the scene.Police said the suspect had an extensive violent criminal record, which included weapons and drug offenses.The fatal shooting is being investigated jointly by Santa Clara County prosecutors and the Police Department's homicide unit.Police said the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs unit, the city attorney's office and the San Jose Police Auditor are monitoring the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to get in touch with Detective Sgt. Bert Milliken or Detective Raul Corral at (408) 277-5283.A person who wants to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may receive a cash reward.