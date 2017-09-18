POLICE SHOOTING

San Jose police identify suspect fatally shot by officer

This undated image shows a San Jose police badge. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The San Jose police chief released more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday.

Police say Officer Mike Pina shot and killed a suspected gang member who was being sought for armed robbery. As of Monday morning, he's on paid administrative leave.

At 7:04 p.m. on Friday, police were near the intersection of Penitencia Creek and North White roads trying to stop the suspect.

Police identified the 33-year-old man as Jacob Dominguez. Police said Dominguez knew officers were looking for him. He had eluded them earlier in the day by driving erratically and dangerously on city streets and the highway.

Officers from the Police Department's covert response unit stopped Dominguez and he became uncooperative.


Shots were fired and the suspect was struck at least one time. He died at the scene.

Police said the suspect had an extensive violent criminal record, which included weapons and drug offenses.

The fatal shooting is being investigated jointly by Santa Clara County prosecutors and the Police Department's homicide unit.

Police said the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs unit, the city attorney's office and the San Jose Police Auditor are monitoring the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to get in touch with Detective Sgt. Bert Milliken or Detective Raul Corral at (408) 277-5283.

A person who wants to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may receive a cash reward.
Janine De la Vega will have the latest details on this developing story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.
ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SJPDpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingSan Jose
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
POLICE SHOOTING
Off-duty police officer shoots suspect in Antioch
SF police undergo use of force training with help of technology
City officials, residents talk safety after Dolores Park triple shooting
Arson suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
More police shooting
Top Stories
Protest erupts at Pelosi's SF news conference on DREAM Act
Maria strengthens to Category 3 hurricane
Man accused of running over 2 San Leandro officers arrested
Here's why some claim the world will end on Saturday
Could Toys 'R' Us be filing for bankruptcy?
Kaiser nurses rally for better patient care, staffing
Netflix's 'Narcos' location manager murdered in Mexico
Affordable at-home test for breast cancer risk hits market
Show More
Trump's week anchored by speech to UN general assembly
3 dead, 15 hurt when MTA bus, charter bus collide in Queens
'Handmaid's Tale," "SNL' among big winners at Emmy Awards
Firefighters hit the treadmill in full gear to fight cancer
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
More News
Photos
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
More Photos