Skechers shoes that light up burn boy's feet after getting wet, mother says

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother in New York is sending out a warning after her son's feet were burned by a pair of Skechers tennis shoes. (Sherry Foster/Facebook)

ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK --
A mother in New York is sending out a warning after her son's feet were burned by a pair of Skechers tennis shoes.

Sherry Foster said her 9-year-old son suffered second-degree burns from the chemicals that leaked onto his feet.

He was wearing the Skechers S-Lights at school when they got wet, then batteries that are used to light up the shoe started leaking, burning his feet.

When he got home he took his shoes off and his feet were red and starting to blister.

He was treated at the hospital, but couldn't walk for a few days.

Foster said there was no warning that the shoes couldn't get wet.

In a statement, the company said: "Skechers footwear products are rigorously tested for safety. Skechers, a family brand, has sold ten of millions of pairs of children's lighted footwear worldwide and has not had one incident of chemical burns reported. Despite the lack of any other similar reported incidents, we are taking this complaint very seriously and giving it the highest priority."

For more stories from around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
consumer concernsshoesburn injuriesclothingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bay Area Buddhists send prayers to Thai soccer team trapped in cave
Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment
4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
Two killed in San Jose VTA crash
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Show More
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
Netflix removing online review system
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Ashes of 49ers legend Dwight Clark laid to rest in Montana
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie
More News