  • BREAKING NEWS Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role
  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
  • LIVE VIDEO Details released on 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium
GAS STATION

SoCal police warn drivers of 'slider' thefts while pumping gas

EMBED </>More Videos

Southern California police are warning about "slider" thefts in which a thief slides up out of sight to a woman's car at a gas station and steals her purse.

By and ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. --
Southern California police are warning about "slider" thefts in which a thief slides up out of sight to a woman's car at a gas station and steals her purse.

Simi Valley police say they recently saw a new incident of the theft and there were two others in nearby jurisdictions.

RELATED: How to find out if you're a victim of spoofing

The thieves generally find a victim at a gas station pump - usually a woman - and drive up on the opposite side of their vehicle.

They bend down out of sight of the victim who is pumping gas, slide up to her car, open the door and take a purse or wallet. They then slide back into their own vehicle and drive off, with the victim having no idea.

RELATED: T-Mobile warns of scam that targets your phone number to steal your money

Police are reminding people to take some basic precautions at gas stations: When pumping gas, close your windows, lock your doors and take your keys. Take your purse or wallet with you or at least put it out of sight.

Police also remind people to stay aware of their surroundings and don't be distracted by cellphones.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas stationtheftsurveillance videocrimeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAS STATION
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
SFPD: Homeless man helped save gas station attendant during attack
Survey: Average price of gas is going down
Maine gas station offers IOUs for customers
More gas station
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg continues testimony on Capitol Hill
Details unveiled on 2019 college football championship at Levi's Stadium
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role
Show More
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
Speaker Ryan announces he won't run for re-election
At least 257 dead in military plane crash in Algeria
1 killed, 2 young passengers in life-threatening condition after crash in San Jose
President Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
More News