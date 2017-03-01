$5M donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts

A billionaire philanthropist is coming to the aid of people in San Jose who were forced out of their homes last week after devastating flooding in the form of a $5 million check.A housing department official told ABC7 News $800,000 of the donation will go to Sacred Heart Community Service by the end of the week and should be in the hands of individual flood victims by next week.Meredith King stepped inside the Northside Theater Company on East William Street for the first time since the flood water receded. "It's everywhere," she said. "It's all over everything."The flood forced the theater to close. Eight shows have been canceled."I know things could be worse, but my gut reaction is how overwhelming. The cleanup is going to be to get all of this taken care of," said Managing Artistic Director Meredith King.People forced from their homes in the Rock Springs neighborhood are also overwhelmed, but a massive donation means more help is on the way.Billionaire bio-tech philanthropist Kieu Hoang literally wrote a check for $5 million dollars. "When I came to this country I had nothing," he told ABC7 News. "Now I have a little bit of money, I just want to help my people -- help people."His generous donation brings the total flood relief funds to $6 million.City officials say flood victims need to register at the local assistance center at the Shirakawa Community Center to become eligible for the money.The Northside Theater has lost thousands of dollars in revenue because of the canceled shows, but it's getting help in the form of a temporary venue at the San Jose Stage Company."Whatever we can do in theater arts to support each other in this regard, it's where I come from," said Randall King of the company.The show must go on as flood victims pick up the pieces, and the Northside theater continues to create their art.