SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A large crowd is expected to gather for the Pride Parade in San Francisco on Sunday.
On Saturday, thousands gathered at Dolores Park for an afternoon of pride events that culminated in the 26th annual Dyke March. "We all bring our own definition of what it's like to be a queer woman and to be a dyke in this community and this is a moment of being able to express that," sister Yeshe Did said.
RELATED: SF Pride 2018 parade and event details
Much of the political discourse on signs and banners was about immigration. "Pride has always been about heavy politics and rebelling against system that doesn't want us to exist," marcher Dylan Cooke said.
San Francisco's Pride Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. along Market Street from Beale to 8th Street. It's expected to last five hours with at least 50,000 participants. "We are expecting one million people just at Civic Center Plaza and for the parade," San Francisco Pride executive director George Ridgely said.
Crews put barricades up on Saturday to get streets ready for closures. Public transit is recommended over driving and parking.
For more stories, photos, video and information on Pride celebrations in the Bay Area, visit this page.
Immigration on people’s minds at SF Pride events #abc7news pic.twitter.com/mBBA6cLlI1— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) June 24, 2018
Barricades going up for Sunday 10:30 🏳️🌈 parade. Take transit!! #abc7news pic.twitter.com/kFlGypuaon— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) June 24, 2018
Dyke march underway on 18th St SF. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/qBUQt7BDZX— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) June 24, 2018