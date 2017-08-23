SOCIETY

11-year-old girl burned by boiling water during sleepover: 'I can't be angry'

An 11-year-old girl who was badly burned when boiling water was poured on her during a sleepover is talking about her horrifying ordeal.

By N.J. Burkett
HARLEM, Manhattan --
An 11-year-old New York City girl who was badly burned when boiling water was poured on her during a sleepover is talking about her horrifying ordeal.

"I can't be angry," she said. "I have to be happy."

Jamoni was scaled with second-and third-degree burns across her shoulders and 85 percent of her face.

RELATED: Girl burned by boiling water at sleepover in New York released from hospital

She can't go out in the sunlight for extended periods as her burns heal. And if she's lucky, the burns will fade and her face will return to its natural color.

Her mom is amazed by Jamoni's resilience, but she's also concerned. One child has been charged, but she wants two other girls and the girls' mother to be arrested, as well.

"I just want justice for Jamoni," she said.
