GIRL SCOUTS

12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to newspaper editor

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old Girl Scout's letter to the editor of an Ohio newspaper calling out what she describes as a sexist comment is going viral. (WTVD)

CHESTERLAND, Ohio --
A 12-year-old Girl Scout's letter to the editor of an Ohio newspaper calling out what she describes as a sexist comment is going viral.

Julianne Speyer marched with her Girl Scout troop at the Chesterland Fourth of July parade when she heard an announcer call the Boy Scouts "the future leaders of America" and said the Girl Scouts were "just having fun."

"It just didn't seem fair because girls can be anything that we want," said Speyer

Speyer decided to write the letter to a newspaper about the incident.

The organizers of the parade would not confirm or deny what was said.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Girl Scouts, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviralgirl scoutschildrenharassmentOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GIRL SCOUTS
Mormons to sever ties with Boy Scouts
Boy Scouts dropping the word 'boy'
Consumer Catch-up: Auto loans holding steady, Americans don't check credit
Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee
More girl scouts
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News