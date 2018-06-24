SF PRIDE

48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather

EMBED </>More Videos

With a flick of glitter and a lot of color, the masses came to San Francisco to celebrate pride at the 48th annual parade. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of people converged on San Francisco for the 48th annual Pride Parade. The weather was unbeatable for the celebration of love, tolerance, and equality with some politics mixed in.

Dykes on Bikes rattled a few windows on Market Street while leading the Pride Parade like they do every year.

RELATED: SF Pride 2018 parade and event details

"We get the most excited people. We rev our engines, people go nuts," said Kary McElroy of Dykes on Bikes.

Pride organizers say 50,000 people marched this year, some protesting President Trump's recent move to separate migrant families seeking asylum, including Nancy Pelosi's own grandson. "Families belong together," he said.

"This year, its necessary to show unity and pride," Pelosi said.

Others made their own fashion statements.

VIDEO: San Francisco Pride participants march down Market Street
EMBED More News Videos

A huge crowd is marching in San Francisco's Pride Parade.



With so much love, tolerance, and equality, it's hard to believe there was a time in California when things weren't that way.

Former supervisor Tom Ammiano remembers the defeat of the 1978 Briggs Initiative, which tried to ban gays and lesbians from teaching in public schools. "People felt if you were gay, you'd be kicked out of school."

A sea of rainbow pride could be seen stretching from the foot of Market Street all the way to Civic Center.

Janet Pearson of Antioch came to share pride with her family. "Love is love," she said. "That's what we're here to support and make sure the kids know this too."

Our own Dan Ashley was on the parade route as well with his band, singing atop a pride float. "What a great day," he said. "Wonderful vibe, and feeling the weather is perfect."

There was also a pride festival at Civic Center following the parade.

For more stories, photos, video and information on Pride celebrations in the Bay Area, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypride paradelgbtlgbtqgaygay rightsparadebay area eventswhere you liveSF PrideSan FranciscoCastro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SF PRIDE
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
VIDEO: San Francisco Pride Parade participants march down Market Street
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
More SF Pride
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
Saudi women hit the roads after driving ban is lifted
More Society
Top Stories
Raging Lake County fire prompts thousands of evacuations
Fire captain killed, firefighter in stable after shooting at SoCal senior living facility
Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after reports of shooting
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Celebrities who have passed away recently
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
Trump says undocumented immigrants should 'immediately' return without due process
Homeland Security says it has 'well-established' plan to reunite immigrant families
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
More News