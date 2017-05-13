ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017

5/13/17: Shake The Bay
The ancient art of belly dancing has its roots in the Middle East and Asia Minor. The dance form has evolved over the years with new styles across the globe. And you can see a beautiful demonstration of modern belly dance at the Shake the Bay charity show, happening on May 20th at San Francisco's @BravaTheater and benefiting the Alzheimers Association. There you will see the local troupe @FatChanceBellyDance (pictured here) performing the American Tribal Style (ATS) of belly dance. FatChanceBellyDance founder Carolena Nericcio-Bohlman created ATS 30 years ago, blending influences from the folkloric dances of India, the Middle East, Spain, and North Africa. Don't miss the exciting Shake the Bay show to see some amazing Bay Area belly dancers! Photo courtesy of Kristen Sard. #whereyoulive #APAHeritageMonth #BeInspired #bellydance #ShaketheBay #BravaTheater #AlzheimersAssociation #FatChanceBellyDance #AmericanTribalStyle
5/12/17: Toan Lam
Social entrepreneur and "Inspirator" Toan Lam (@ToanLamTV) is a Vietnamese immigrant who came to the U.S. at age 3. After building a successful career in broadcast journalism, teaching and motivational speaking, Toanfounded the nonprofit Go Inspire Go (GIG - @goinspirego), which produces stories about everyday heroes and leverages social media to inspire the hero in YOU to help. His most recent project is the podcast "TruthDare" (@truthdaretalk), which is a series of intimate conversations with people who are living their true calling and using it to help others. His goal is to dare listeners to live their truth. As Toan says, "Trust your truth. I dare you." Photo courtesy of Coco Tran. #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #BeInspired #ToanLam #Vietnam #GoInspireGo #TruthDareTalk #DareToBeYou #TruthTribe #TelltheTrut
5/11/17: Chinese New Year Parade History
San Francisco is home to the largest Chinese New Year Parade in the world, but did you know that its history goes all the way back to the 1860's? As Chinese immigrants joined the flood of people who moved to San Francisco after the California Gold Rush, they grew eager to share their culture with those who were unfamiliar with it. To do so, they chose the American tradition of the parade. Nothing like it had ever been done in their native China. Participants marched down what today are Grant Avenue & Kearny Street, carrying colorful dragons, flags, banners, lanterns, firecrackers and drums. Gung Hay Fat Choy! Photo courtesy of UC Berkeley, Bancroft Library, Online Archive of California. #BeInspired #whereyoulive #APAHeritageMonth #Chinatown #SanFrancisco #ChineseNewYear #ChineseNewYearParade #dragon #GoldRush #GungHayFatChoy
5/10/17: San Francisco Japantown
Did you know that 2 of the only 3 Japantowns left in the United States are in the Bay Area? Both San Jose and San Francisco are home to these historic neighborhoods, which are also commonly known as Nihonmachi - which literally translates to "Japan town" or "Japan street". Pictured here is a glimpse of San Francisco's Japantown from 1911. The neighborhood is located in San Francisco's Western Addition area, where many Japanese immigrants moved after the devastating 1906 earthquake destroyed their homes. As they settled here, they built churches and shrines and opened typically Japanese shops and restaurants. The neighborhood took on a very Japanese character and before long became a miniature version of the Ginza area of Tokyo. Due to this familiarity, by World War II, the neighborhood became one of the largest such enclaves of Japanese outside of Japan. Photo courtesy of the Online Archive of California. #BeInspired #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #Japantown #SanFrancisco #SFJapantown #Nihonmachi #1906Earthquake #Ginza #Immigrants #UnionSquare #WesternAddition
5/9/17: Listen to the Silence Conference, Stanford
Listen to the Silence (LTS) is Stanford University's annual Asian American issues conference organized by the Asian American Students' Association (AASA). This year's conference took place in January. Listen to the Silence began at Stanford in 1995 out of the need to increase the visibility of Asian American issues and to educate those in the community and beyond about the conditions of the Asian American community. The conference name spoke to the idea that Asian American students didn't feel that they had a space where they could voice their issues. So "Listen to the Silence" became a command to listen to this community that has a history of oppression. The conference goals have since expanded to include the empowerment of Asian American students to take direct action to improve their communities and work towards social justice. Photo courtesy of Stanford University Archives, Online Archive of California. #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #BeInspired #Stanford #ListentotheSilence #LTS #AASA #oppression #studentactivism
5/8/17: AAWAA "Shifting Movements" Exhibit
Local visual artist Cynthia Tom (@cynthiatom.art) is both the Board President of the Asian American Women Artists Association (@AAWAA_sf) and one of the featured artists in the new @SOMArts exhibit, "Shifting Movements: Art Inspired by the Life & Activism of Yuri Kochiyama (1920-2014)," curated by AAWAA's Michelle Lee. The exhibit features artists, primarily from Asian, Black, and Latinx American communities, illuminating the legacy of social rights activist Yuri Kochiyama. Influenced by her WWII Japanese-American family's internment and her association with Malcolm X, Yuri was a powerful civil rights activist leader who spent her life advocating for human rights causes including Black separatism, the anti-war movement, Puerto Rican independence, reparations for Japanese internees and the rights of people imprisoned by the US political prisoners. Cynthia's inspired artwork, "I Wish Umbrellas Could Protect Our Women and Children," uses the image of petite umbrellas as shields from the elements as metaphor for small actions many can take to create a safer society. Guests are invited to write their own hang tag and take action. What simple thing can you do to make a difference? You can participate, too, by posting on Facebook and Instagram #actionumbrella! She shared with us, "I strongly identify as a truth teller for my communities, taking ownership of my feminist voice. I believe artists must use their creative powers to educate deeply in order to activate profound change on a heartfelt level." Photo courtesy of Cris Matos. #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #BeInspired #AAWAA #SOMArts #CynthiaTomArt #AsianAmericanWomenArtistsAssociation #YuriKochiyama #feminist #umbrellas #artactivism #ShiftingMovements
5/7/17: CAA's Celebration of Justice
San Francisco-based nonprofit, @ChineseforAffirmativeAction (CAA), proudly honors Chris Ahn, Larry Mock, and Ron Wallace - architects dedicated to service and civil rights! For decades they have donated their skills and time, including pro bono work to redesign and renovate the CAA headquarters in San Francisco's Chinatown. Their generous donation made it possible for CAA to create a welcoming home for the Chinese immigrant community, activists, and social justice leaders for generations to come. Join CAA in honoring them and other heroes at their 48th anniversary #CelebrationofJustice dinner, taking place on June 8th. Photo courtesy of CAA. http://bit.ly/48thCOJ #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #BeInspired #COJ48 #CAA #architects #Chinatown #SanFrancisco #civilrights #immigrant #socialjustice
5/6/17: Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association
This August, the 22nd annual San Francisco Bay Area Aloha Festival will take place in San Mateo. The volunteers of the Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association (PICA) make this exciting festival happen each year. One key person leading the charge is Joanna "Kaleolani" De Sa, the PICA Board President since 2005. PICA's mission "to develop and perpetuate through education the histories, cultures and traditions of all Pacific Islanders'" has been a key focus of Joanna's lifetime commitment to "create a future in support of my Pacific Islander community, elders, and the environment." Recently retired with over 28 years of local government work protecting the environment, she is caring for her mother, and working with the PICA Board to expand the organization's many programs and resources. Keep up the important work, Joanna! Photo courtesy of the Bay Area Aloha Festival. #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAheritagemonth #AlohaFestival #BayArea #festival #PacificIslander #PICA #SanMateo #pacificislandersculturalassociation
5/5/17: Cherry Blossom Festival
Every April for the past 50 years, San Francisco's Japantown has hosted the annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival. Each year, over 200,000 people attend this dazzling display showcasing the color and grace of the Japanese culture and the diversity of the Japanese American Community in one of only three remaining Japantowns in the United States. There you can see cultural demonstrations like "Junihitoe" - a twelve layer kimono displayed by one of the 15 groups that travelled all the way from Japan specifically for the festival. You don't see much like this outside of Japan. Festival organizers are proud to always refer to their festival as the one single place to experience true Japanese culture outside of Japan. Happy 50th Anniversary, Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival! Photo courtesy of Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival. #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #CherryBlossomFestival #CherryBlossom #Japantown #SanFrancisco #Junihitoe #kimono #Japan #NorCal #northerncaliforniacherryblossomfestival #50thAnniversary
5/4/17: Jyoti Gurung, Refugee Transitions
Meet Jyoti Gurung (@imjoyti)! She works for the local nonprofit, Refugee Transitions, and was just honored with the Asian Pacific American Heritage Award for Youth Leadership from the APA Heritage Foundation. Jyoti, 24, was born in a small village in Bhutan. As an infant, her family was forced to flee the country when the government of Bhutan began its ethnic-cleansing strategy to purge individuals of Nepali descent. She grew up in a Bhutanese refugee camp in Nepal, eventually securing permission to enter the U.S. as a refugee with her family in 2009. The family's journey as refugees was fraught with fear, uncertainty, and enormous hardship, but also hope. Once in the U.S., Jyoti attended Oakland International High School, where she excelled in her studies. During her tenure, she made time to help other students as a Refugee Transitions Peer Tutor. She continued her studies at San Francisco State University, ultimately earning a B.S. degree in Business Management. Jyoti continued her work with RT as an Alumni Tutor and Intern. She subsequently joined the Refugee Transitions as a full-time Development and Program Associate. And she is a founding board member of the new nonprofit, Foundation for Conscious Activism (@foundationforconsciousactivism). Follow Jyoti's journey in "Pursuing Dreams," a documentary produced by Refugee Transitions. Photo courtesy of Jyoti Gurung. #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #JyotiGurung #RefugeeTransitions #SanFrancisco #Oakland #oaklandinternationalhighschool #oihs #FoundationforConsciousActivism #PursuingDreams #Bhutan #Nepali #YouthLeadership #Refugee #RefugeesWelcome
5/3/17: Asian Art Museum
Don't miss the beautiful exhibit, "Tomb Treasures: New Discoveries from China's Han Dynasty", on display now at the Asian Art Museum (@asianartmuseum)! Local experts worked with the Museum to create an "underground tour" called "Tomb Pleasures." Visitors can follow the tour on their phones, and learn the experts' thoughts on 9 surprising highlights among the ancient burial art. For example, the sculpture seen here - known as "The Dancer" - features the commentary of SF Ballet's principal dancer, Yuan Yuan Tan (@yuanyuan_tan). There's a lot to see, so plan your visit today! The exhibit closes May 18th! #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #AsianArtMuseum #TombTreasures #TombPleasures #burialart #SFBallet #YuanYuanTan #HanDynasty #China #history
5/2/17: Manufou Liaiga-Anoa'i
As Mother's Day approaches this month, we wanted to tell you about one amazing local mom! One of our ABC7 viewers, Reno Anoa'i, shared his pride and this photo of his mother, Manufou Liaiga-Anoa'i. He writes, "She served as Mayor Willie Brown's very first Pacific Islander Liaison and is now the first Pacific Islander to serve on the San Mateo County Commission on the Status of Women - 4 years now. She also founded Camp Unity - a Pacific Islander-inspired summer day camp that brings together youth from all over the Bay Area. She is a role model for so many and is always hoping, praying and pushing for the improvement of the communities we live in...by providing food for those in need, supplies for our Island countries during times of devastation and sending books to the South Pacific to raise literacy rates and getting Polynesian books to share with our youth here so that they can be proud of their heritage, their culture. This is my Mom and I am so proud to be her son." Thanks for sharing your mom's story with us, Reno! We agree - she's AMAZING! #whereyoulive #ABC7celebrates #APAHeritageMonth #ManufouLiaigaAnoai #CampUnity #PacificIslander #SanMateo #CommissionontheStatusofWomen #MothersDay #Polynesian #SouthPacific
5/1/17: National Alliance on Mental Illness of Alameda County South
Through its Asian Community Programs, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Alameda County South (NAMI ACS) fights tirelessly to encourage Chinese communities in the Bay Area to overcome the stigma of mental illness and provide access to mental health services. NAMI ACS launched a Chinese-language NAMI website full of resources tailored for the Bay Area's Chinese population. In addition, Elaine Peng, Director of NAMI ACS' Asian Community Programs teaches mental health courses in Mandarin and Cantonese, is a NAMI peer-to-peer mentor, and chairs the Alameda County API Mental Health Awareness Planning Committee. And this year, NAMI ACS will participate in East Bay Gives, a 24-hour online giving day benefiting nonprofits across the Bay Area on May 4. You can find out how to support NAMI ACS or any of the hundreds of participating nonprofits organizations by visiting www.EastBayGives.org. Photo courtesy of NAMI ACS.
