ABC7: Teen Mental Health Roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze moderates a very special roundtable discussion about teens' mental health.

Discussing the mental health of teenagers is an important step towards offering support and resources for teens dealing with bullying, depression, suicidal thoughts, and many more challenges. Our guests are here to share their own experiences and are eager to help remove the stigma around these topics.

Warning: Some of our discussion may be difficult to hear and could be emotionally triggering for some.
If you need help, Bay Area and national resources are available and ready to listen... 24/7/365. See below for Resources List.

Roundtable Guests:

Kristen Sze, ABC7 News
Amanda Caparas, ASW, PPSC
School Social Worker, Shirakawa School
Franklin-McKinley School District
Christian Davis
Lost his brother to suicide

Gina Rosales
Chat counselor, The Trevor Project

Yasmina Malouf
High school student
Lauren Carmichael
High school student
Sheila Pott

Founder, Audrie Pott Foundation

Additional Resources

ABC7: Choose Kindness

Disney-ABC National Bullying Prevention Month - Choose Kindness

Santa Clara County Suicide Prevention & Crisis Hotline:
Call (855) 278-4204 (Available 24 hours, 7 days a week)

TheTrevorProject.org:
Call (866) 488-7386

San Mateo County StarVista 24/7 Crisis Hotline:
Call (650) 579-0350

Crisis Text Line:
Text HOME to 741741

Bring Change To Mind

Audrie Pott Foundation

"Audrie & Daisy" Discussion Guides

StopBullying.gov

Teenz Talk

Stanford Center for Youth Mental Health & Wellbeing
One Love Foundation
Children's Health Council

Cybersmile Foundation

Bullying Prevention Resources

YOUTH SUICIDE WARNING SIGNS:

Talking about or making plans for suicide
Expressing hopelessness about the future
Displaying severe/overwhelming emotional pain or distress
Marked changes in behavior, including
Withdrawal from social connections/situations
Changes in sleep (increased or decreased)
Anger or hostility that seems out of character or context
Recent increased agitation or irritability

EFFECTIVE COPING STRATEGIES TO COMBAT STRESS:
(Varies by individual)
Listening to music
Breathing exercises
Playing sports
Extra-curricular activities
Practicing Mindfulness

