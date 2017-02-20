SOCIETY

Baby giggles after seeing mom clearly for first time with new glasses

EMBED </>More News Videos

A sweet video of a baby getting tot-sized glasses has captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands online.

A sweet video of a baby getting tot-sized glasses has captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands online.

Christine Rosenhj shared a video on Feb. 13 of her son, Emil, receiving the pair of tiny glasses to help him see clearly for the first time.

The adorable video shows baby Emil sitting in his car seat when his mother puts the glasses on his face. Emil's reaction is priceless. He blinks and looks around before letting out a little giggle when the world eventually comes into focus for him.



"Today is a great day. Emil got his glasses. The journey has been long and our little baby has really been through a lot to sit here and smile with his little glasses," Rosenhj wrote.

As of Monday morning, Emil's wide-eyed gaze and beautiful smile as he finally got to see his mom and dad properly has been shared more than 3,300 times with more than 710,000 video views on Facebook and 21,000 views on Instagram.

Related Topics:
societyvisionbabyviral videobuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2017
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
What Really Matters: Waste Not, Want Not
75th anniversary of WWII Japanese-American internment
More Society
Top Stories
Alamo Square draws crowds despite rain
Storm brings flooding concerns, damaging winds to Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday afternoon
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
Trump names Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster national security adviser
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from Hwy 101 in Redwood City
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from WB I-580 in Oakland
Storm puts residents along Coyote Creek in flood danger
Uber CEO calls for investigation after report of sexual harassment
PG&E says Orinda mudslide could compromise tower
Washington carpool driver caught with eerily lifelike mannequin
More News
Top Video
Alamo Square draws crowds despite rain
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from Hwy 101 in Redwood City
Storm brings flooding concerns, damaging winds to Bay Area
Storm puts residents along Coyote Creek in flood danger
More Video