BAY AREA LIFE: Rock out to 'School of Rock!'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Say "cello" to the hilariously new musical rendition of the hit film, School of Rock, now playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre!
A New York Times Critics' Pick, this rockin' story follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher, who turns a class of straight-A students into a bass-slapping, guitar-shredding, mind-blowing rock band.
Including all of the original movie music plus 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this high-octane performance features musical theater's first-ever kids' rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Don't miss your chance to see the sensational smash that will surely have your fists pumping.
Address:
SHN ORPHEUM THEATRE
1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Information:
Dates: June 27 - July 22, 2018
Running Time: 2 hours 30 minutes (includes one intermission)
Ages: Recommended for ages 8+. No children under 5 allowed.
For more information on "School of Rock" the musical, visit this page.
For the latest segments of Bay Area life, visit this page.