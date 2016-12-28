SOCIETY

The best places around the U.S. for New Year's Eve celebrations

Which is the best city to celebrate New Year's Eve in the U.S.? (Shutterstock)

While Times Square is definitively the most famous place to celebrate New Year's Eve, New York City ranks far from the best cities in the U.S. to wait for the ball-drop. Between hotel and food price hikes, local laws prohibiting fireworks and overall safety in massive crowds, New Year's can either be fun or dreary depending on which city you're in.

Looking at the 100 most populated cities in the U.S., WalletHub has unveiled their picks for the best and worst places to ring in the new year. Their methodology compares three key dimensions: 1) Entertainment & Food, 2) Costs and 3) Safety & Accessibility.

Top 10 Places for New Year's Eve

1. Orlando, FL
2. San Francisco, CA
3. Atlanta, GA
4. Denver, CO
5. Buffalo, NY
6. Cincinnati, OH
7. Miami, FL
8. St. Louis, MO
9. Pittsburgh, PA
10. Las Vegas, NV

Bottom 10 Places for New Year's Eve
91. Chula Vista, CA
92. Henderson, NV
93. Fort Worth, TX
94. Gilbert, AZ
95. Arlington, TX
96. Fremont, CA
97. San Bernardino, CA
98. Garland, TX
99. Newark, NJ
100. North Las Vegas, NV

Within WalletHub's methodology, they ranked several metrics to influence its overall score on the key dimensions.

Entertainment & Food (50 points) - metrics included: New Year's Eve Popularity, Legality of Fireworks, Number of New Year's Eve Festivals, Performances & Galas per Capita, Duration of the 2016 Fireworks Show, Number of Restaurants per Capita, Luxury Shopping, Number of Nightlife Options per Capita, Number of Music Venues per Capita, and Recreation.

Costs (30 points) - metrics included: Average Price of a New Year's Eve Party Ticket, Affordable Fine Dining, Average Beverage Price, Restaurant-Meal Costs, Lowest Price of a Three-Star Hotel on New Year's Eve: Full Weight, and Pampering.

Safety & Accessibility (20 points) - metrics included: Walkability, Traffic Congestion, Neighborhood Security, Pedestrian-Fatality Rate, Forecasted Precipitation for Dec. 31.

Of the top five most populated cities in the U.S., New York City ranked #38, Los Angeles ranked #27, Chicago ranked #28, Houston ranked #85, and Philadelphia ranked #31. New York City also ranked as having the 'Highest Average Price of a New Year's Eve Party Ticket.'

Orlando took home the #1 overall ranking, which scored #2 in 'Entertainment & Food,' #8 in 'Costs,' and #82 'Safety & Accessibility.'

180 million people will be watching the Times Square ball-drop on TV, according to WalletHub, and 83 percent of consumers will spend up to $200 celebrating the event.

If you're spending the holiday at home, be sure to tune into Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacreast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddistractionbuzzworthynew year's evewatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
Thousands attend Mexican girl's 15th birthday party
More Society
Top Stories
2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region
Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers
Suspects in Hayward Target stabbing to appear in court
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose
Man detained in connection with Berlin truck attack
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Fans create memorial for Carrie Fisher at Lucasfilm in SF
Show More
Homeowners build retaining wall after truck accidents
Purple Heart makes emotional return to daughter of hero
Man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
Bay Area pays tribute to Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher
Major break in identity theft case of Bay Area mom
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos