Choose Kindness: Teens talk mental health, bullying

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Being a teenager certainly isn't easy. Pressures from school, peers, and social media can take a big mental toll on young people. Then there's that whole learning how to adult thing. Also, no matter when you grew up, chances are you've had an experience with bullying, even before we all started talking about it. When we know there's so much taxing teens, it's a wonder there isn't more discussion around teen mental health. These teens are taking on that conversation in a big way and they have a good reason to do it; they lost their friend.
The nonprofit Bring Change To Mind has helped these students deal with the very real part of growing up.
Click here for tips on how to "Choose Kindness" where you live.