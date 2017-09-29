SOCIETY

Choose kindness to help stop bullying

We all have the power to stop bullying if we work together.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. ABC and Disney are on a mission to encourage everyone to "Choose Kindness" no matter what age you are.

Let's lead by example and show young people that there is no tolerance for bullying in our community. Let's teach kids to be respectful of others no matter what they look like or where they come from.

We all have the power to stop bullying if we work together. The individual steps we take to "Choose Kindness" can add up to big changes, today and every day!
