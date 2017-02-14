ANIMAL RESCUE

Colt thriving one year after being rescued from East Bay ravine

EMBED </>More News Videos

It was a year ago when the Bay Area fell in love with a baby horse that had to be rescued from the bottom of an East Bay ravine. There's now new video of Valentine, the colt that stole our hearts. (Photo by Cindy Bailey)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a year ago when the Bay Area fell in love with a baby horse that had to be rescued from the bottom of an East Bay ravine. There's now new video of Valentine, the colt that stole our hearts.

Valentine, only days old at the time, was stranded in a ravine, alone an injured.

Fremont firefighters rescued him and named him Valentine, since he was found on Valentine's Day.

It was touch and go for a while, with a broken pelvis one misstep could have killed the colt.

But now Valentine appears graceful and strong in new video posted by Cindy Bailey, the breeder who adopted him.



They live in Orland, 100 miles north of Sacramento.

Bailey said Valentine won't be used for breeding. Instead, he'll be trained as a trail horse.

Despite his early injuries, Valentine doesn't even have a limo, just a gait that's the tiniest bit off.

This is great news for his many fans, who went as far as launching a petition drive for the city of Fremont to change its mascot to Valentine.

That did not happen, but Valentine did make a remarkable recovery compared to a year ago, when he was barely able to move.

It's a big difference!

And click here for more stories and videos about animal rescues.
Related Topics:
societyanimalanimal newsanimal rescuehorsespolicedonationsFremont
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Baby horse rescued from ravine in Fremont
CT scan shows good news for baby horse rescued in Fremont
ANIMAL RESCUE
Officials free injured owl from fishing line in Vallejo
Rabbits rescued in San Francisco after owner tried to sell them for meat
Cute baby raccoons find temporary home at Oakland Zoo
Cow rescued from Oklahoma City pool
More animal rescue
SOCIETY
Obama tweets romantic Valentine's Day message to wife
Hundreds to flock to annual Valentine's Day pillow fight in SF
Bay Area LIFE: Plan the perfect getaway to Santa Rosa
Bay Area LIFE: On Lok help elders thrive in Bay Area
More Society
Top Stories
Evacuation orders lifted in Oroville Dam area
VIDEO: Oroville Dam evacuation orders lifted
White House says Michael Flynn posed a trust problem
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Hayward
Mysterious bright light in Bay Area sky was missile test
Harrison Ford landing mishap investigated by FAA
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
Show More
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Morgan Hill courthouse
Dozens get married in San Francisco on Valentine's Day
Dam 80 years older than Oroville strong due to infrastructure improvements
North Korean leaders brother attacked, killed, at Malaysian airport
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
More News
Top Video
Officials give update on Oroville Dam - WATCH LIVE
Mysterious bright light in Bay Area sky was missile test
Crews race against time to repair Oroville Dam spillway
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
More Video