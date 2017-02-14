Colt thriving one year after being rescued from East Bay ravine

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1755034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It was a year ago when the Bay Area fell in love with a baby horse that had to be rescued from the bottom of an East Bay ravine. There's now new video of Valentine, the colt that stole our hearts. (Photo by Cindy Bailey)