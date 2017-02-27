  • BREAKING NEWS OSCARS: Complete coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards
SOCIETY

Nearly 100-year-old woman fulfills bucket list wish to get arrested

EMBED </>More News Videos

A nearly 100-year-old Dutch woman fulfilled a wish on her bucket list, by getting arrested. (Politie Nijmegen-Zuid/Facebook)

NIJMEGEN ZUID, Netherlands --
A nearly 100-year-old Dutch woman fulfilled a wish on her bucket list by getting arrested.

The woman, named Annie, said she had always wanted to "experience a police cell from within."

So last week, she was "arrested" and "booked" into a jail cell at her local police station in the Netherlands town of Nijmegen Zuid.

Police posted the story on the department's Facebook page and included several pictures of the woman smiling as her hands were placed in handcuffs and waving to the camera from within a cell.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldelderly womanarrestbuzzworthypoliceelderlyfacebookdistraction
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2017
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
What Really Matters: The Truth
Search for couple in romantic engagement photo
More Society
Top Stories
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
San Jose officials plan to announce flood damage price tag
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Show More
Long lines persist in Santa Clara County for passports
OSCARS: Complete coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards
'When We Rise' mini-series creator talks with ABC7
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
More News
Top Video
San Jose officials plan to announce flood damage price tag
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
'When We Rise' mini-series creator talks with ABC7
More Video