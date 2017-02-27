NIJMEGEN ZUID, Netherlands --A nearly 100-year-old Dutch woman fulfilled a wish on her bucket list by getting arrested.
The woman, named Annie, said she had always wanted to "experience a police cell from within."
So last week, she was "arrested" and "booked" into a jail cell at her local police station in the Netherlands town of Nijmegen Zuid.
Police posted the story on the department's Facebook page and included several pictures of the woman smiling as her hands were placed in handcuffs and waving to the camera from within a cell.