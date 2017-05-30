CHILDREN

Emeryville unveils new vertical playground, second of its kind in US

EMBED </>More Videos

Emeryville has just opened a new playground - a brand new concept specifically designed for urban environments. It's a vertical playground.

By
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Emeryville has just opened a new playground - a brand new concept specifically designed for urban environments. It's a vertical playground.

The Emeryville Center of Community Life held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning to unveil the next several-story structure.

The Emeryville School District bought the structure from a company in The Netherlands. It's only the second one in the U.S. The other one is in Boston.

"I think all cities with urban playgrounds should be looking into a play structure like this. It makes sense," Said Dr. John Rubio, the district's superintendent.

The kids seem to like it.

"I love this new play structure! It's pretty fun and pretty scary at the same time, but mostly fun. I am excited they found something different," said Raeann Al Dhaheri, a local fourth grader.

The kids may be having fun, but critics have concerns, especially how the children are unreachable so high up or who would go up to to get a child who doesn't want to come out.
Related Topics:
societyplaygroundchildrengamessportsalameda countyschoolfoster kidsparentingEmeryville
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILDREN
Meet the stars where you live
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
East Bay soccer coach accused of molesting child
More children
SOCIETY
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A FAMILY 4-PACK TO THE ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR!
Custom-painted shoes are giving hope to sick kids
OMG! Snake regurgitates another live snake
More Society
Top Stories
Cavs arrive in SF to face Warriors in Finals
SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon
2 teens killed in Alameda rollover crash identified
Visalia man trying to break up fight fatally struck by car, family says
BART investigates rash of auto burglaries, vandalism
Police say Tiger Woods was asleep, slurring before DUI arrest
Ariana Grande to play Manchester charity concert on Sunday
Show More
SJ jury resumes deliberations in jail guards' murder trial
Mike Dubke, President Trump's communications director, has resigned
Report: 3 South Bay schools scheduled for new AC and heating system in 2018
Emotional vigil held in Manchester square 1 week after attack
Portland stabbing survivor's mom meets hero who saved her son's life
More News
Top Video
Cavs arrive in SF to face Warriors in Finals
Visalia man trying to break up fight fatally struck by car, family says
SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon
Police say Tiger Woods was asleep, slurring before DUI arrest
More Video