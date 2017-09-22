SOCIETY

To honor her father's legacy, engineer becomes artist

EMBED </>More Videos

A daughter decided to leave her career in aerospace engineering to honor her late father's legacy in the arts.

Rosemary Vasquez Tuthill is the daughter of renowned painter Emigdio Vasquez.

Born in Orange, California, Rosemary grew up in the company of artists, art shows, exhibits, and events. She is an award-winning artist and teacher with a variety of subjects she likes to paint.

Drawing since she was in kindergarten; she worked with a range of media from watercolors to clay sculpture to airbrush as well as oils. To date, she paints human and pet portraits in addition to paying homage to her father's favorite subjects - still-lifes and people from old photos.

Rosemary Vasquez Tuthill says that her late father's easel sits in her own art studio now.



Though that wasn't always the case. Rosemary saw how her father struggled financially and decided to pursue a career in electronics.

"I started in electronics and worked my way up into an engineering position at an aerospace company."

In 2010 when her father's heath began to deteriorate, she began spending more time with him. He taught her the tricks of the trade and after his passing she decided to dedicate herself to honoring his legacy as an artist.

Both Rosemary and her father's art focuses on the experience of Latinos working in agriculture.


"My father painted for the people, he didn't paint for himself. And that's what I want to do. I want to paint for the public to see."

Today, both her and her father's works can be seen spread throughout murals and art galleries all across Orange County, CA. She hopes that she can continue honoring her father's work by letting her art speak on the Latino experience in the U.S.

"I'm just trying to tell a story about how we (Latinos) are just as much of America as anybody."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhispanic heritage monthhispanicartpaintmural artsmexicancultureOrangeOrange County
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Grandma smitten by cops who bring hurricane supplies
Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash
Starbucks rolling out new whiskey-flavored coffee
Man gives boy $20 for toys after death of grandson
More Society
Top Stories
Warriors hold Media Day news conference - WATCH LIVE
Sen. John McCain won't vote for GOP bill to repeal Obamacare
Apple stores release new iPhones
San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from apartment complex fire
VTA holds workshop on San Jose BART extension plan
Happy first day of fall! Get your fall vibes here, Bay Area style
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a madman'
Show More
Trump calls story 'hoax' as Facebook releases Russian-linked ads to Congress
Toddler hit in face by foul ball at Yankees game
Rams use big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Fan loses phone at Raiders game, Rickey Henderson returns it
Oakland synagogue members cover anti-Semitic graffiti with hopeful messages
More News
Top Video
Warriors hold Media Day news conference - WATCH LIVE
Apple stores release new iPhones
Happy first day of fall! Get your fall vibes here, Bay Area style
San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from apartment complex fire
More Video