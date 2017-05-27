SOCIETY

Experts say blue whale washed up on Bolinas beach likely hit by ship

EMBED </>More Videos

People are flocking to a beach in Bolinas Saturday after an 80-foot-long blue whale washed ashore that mammal experts say was likely struck by a ship. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
BOLINAS, Calif. (KGO) --
People are flocking to a beach in Bolinas Saturday after an 80-foot-long blue whale washed ashore that mammal experts say was likely struck by a ship.

"I find it shocking, never seen this before. It's a shame," tourist Fern Simkoff said.

Simkoff was overcome with emotion at the site of the giant whale carcass, which washed up on Agate Beach.

VIDEO: Massive endangered blue whale washes ashore in Bolinas

Hundreds of onlookers were snapping cell phone pictures of the female whale. David Worley came from Danville. "It's impressive; the largest living thing ever on earth."

The smell from the carcass is intense and overwhelming for some who covered their noses."By the time I got 50 yards from here, I was ready to throw up," Corte Madera resident Miles Florence said.

She washed Ashore on Friday morning.

"She's the largest whale I've ever seen," Barbie Halaska from the Marine Mammal Center said. Halaska helped perform a necropsy on the whale, and says it's likely she was struck by a passing ship. "She has blunt force trauma to her left side, I'd definitely say it was a boat," said Halaska.

Blue whales are endangered, and fewer than 2,800 are left on the west coast. This particular whale had been tracked by Cascadia Research for the past 18 years, migrating from Alaska to Mexico.

During summer and fall migration periods, ships entering San Francisco Bay are asked to voluntarily slow their speeds. "Hopefully while whales are moving in this area, ships will slow down," Moe Flannery with the California Academy of Science said.
Related Topics:
societywhalewhale watchingmarine mammal centeroceansanimalsboatsbeachesBolinas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in Bolinas
SOCIETY
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
VIDEO: Massive blue whale washes ashore in Bolinas
ABC7 Stars: Doctor makes a difference in Santa Clara community
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
More Society
Top Stories
Boy thrown from slide at Dublin water park
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
SFPD blocks off area during search for suspect
18 units damaged in Fremont storage facility fire
Publicist says music legend Gregg Allman has died
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
6 players charged, Napa hazing investigation continues
Show More
Family of victim in fatal Oregon stabbing involving hate speech say he died in 'act of bravery'
Teen rescues brother from Hayward house fire
President Trump concludes whirlwind overseas tour
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Investigators work to find cause of plane crash in Concord
More News
Top Video
Boy thrown from slide at Dublin water park
18 units damaged in Fremont storage facility fire
Pink pineapples have finally arrived
VIDEO: Watch incredible time lapse drawing of Warriors' Steph Curry at ABC7
More Video