Explore acupuncture, yoga and laughter in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities that fit in with your New Year's resolutions.
"Community-Style" Acupuncture at Acupuncture Hive
In the Sunset District, you'll find an ancient method with a modern twist at Acupuncture Hive. Eva Larson offers "community acupuncture," which means you're treated in a group-setting rather than in a private session. If you're up for it, it also translates to a much lower cost. Larson says the average visit is about $30.
"Nowadays people think of acupuncture as a last-resort, expensive spa treatment. Historically, it's always been the people's medicine," said Larson. "I wanted to open this to bring it back to the people, to make it accessible and affordable."
For the New Year, Acupuncture Hive is offering a special deal. They're waiving the registration fee this Saturday, January 7th. You can walk-in at their 1533 Taraval Street location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Acupuncture Hive can treat as many as five patients at a time, in a quiet room filled with the scent of soothing aromatherapy. Larson has 10 years of experience, and owned a private acupuncture practice before opening this current location. She says she began her own journey of discovering acupuncture when she developed a skin condition.
"I had eczema, and it was terrible," said Larson. "I tried so many different things and nothing was working. I was taking the herbs and dietary and lifestyle recommendations, and getting acupuncture. And it's almost gone, it's incredible."
She admits "needle phobia" is common from clients, but says the acupuncture needles are so thin, she'd describe them more like fine pins.
"They're hair-thin and most people are surprised by how gentle it is and how little they feel. They often fall asleep," said Larson.
Acupuncture Hive has been open on Taraval Street since July, and Larson says she's been busy with walk-ins.
"It's just so wonderful to watch people heal. It's really rewarding, I'm just honored to be here. I love it," said Larson.
All Women Comics at Comedy Oakland
It's time to smile, laugh and get your endorphins flowing at Comedy Oakland! It's hosting an all-women comic performance on Friday, January 6th at 7:30PM. Comedy Oakland was founded in May of 2009 by Samson Koletkar. At their performances, you'll find industry pros and up-and-comers alike.
"I'm a comedian, and this can be a male-dominated industry," said Koletkar. "We want to flip the switch. I believe we need equal voices everywhere, and why not on the comedy stage?"
It's located in the loft above the Spice Monkey Bar and Restaurant on 1628 Webster St. There's free street parking after 6PM. Expect food, drinks and a great time (even vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options!) Tickets are $13.
Sunday Yoga Mini-Retreat at Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Center
On Sunday, you'll find the perfect opportunity to detox in the Sunset District. The Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Center is offering a focused mini-retreat with Swami Jnaneswariananda. The event organizer says you can "dedicate Sunday morning to your deepest self." The start of 2017 certainly seems like the perfect time for a longer yoga session.
"Many people are quite inspired these days, we've seen an uptick in class enrollment," said Sankari Chaitanya, the director of the center.
The experience will take place on 1185 Vicente Street. It starts at 7:30AM with meditation, then is followed by a three-hour yoga session. If that sounds like a long time, Chaitanya says not to worry.
"This is not power yoga, this is not exhausting, the pace is really nice. It's amazing to hold the postures longer," said Chaitanya. "People are looking to squeeze things in in an hour or less. Let this be a priority. This will feed your body, mind and soul. Spend this time for you."
The mini-retreat culminates in a homemade healthy brunch with Indian flavors. The entire experience costs $30, you must RSVP.