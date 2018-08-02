VIRAL VIDEO

Friends take Drake's 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving

Two friends took the "In My Feelings" challenge to new heights while skydiving in Byron. (Credit: @erekosima43, @dashondixon / Instagram)

BYRON, Calif. (KGO) --
Two friends took Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge to new heights while skydiving in Byron, California.

Lawrence Erekosima posted video to his Instagram page showing him and his friend, Dashon Dixon, leaping from an airplane, then singing the whole way down.

Erekosima says they decided to go skydiving a week before the challenge came about and they came up with the idea shortly after. It only took one take.

So how did they get the timing right? Erekosima says they sang the song in their heads and then laid the track over it later.
